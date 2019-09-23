Keep short-term rentals
out of neighborhoods
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I support continuing the ban on vacation rentals in our residential neighborhoods.
Richmond is a city of neighborhoods. This past Saturday, I attended a breakfast to welcome a new family into our neighborhood. Conversations included how better to support our schools and to improve neighborhood safety. Imagine our new neighbors moved next door to a vacation rental. Will vacationers who move in and out of our neighborhoods on weekends support our school fundraisers and keep a watchful eye on our children?
“There was no app for that” is not the basis for the longtime ban on vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods. Vacation rentals are not innovative; they have worked well for decades at our beaches and resorts. They also work in mixed-use business zones. The basis for the ban remains that residential neighborhoods are not for vacationers, they are for raising families and supporting communities.
Residents of Richmond who embrace our community spirit do not want a stream of vacationers coming and going next to their home.
Mary Eure.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.