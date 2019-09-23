Keep short-term rentals

out of neighborhoods

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I support continuing the ban on vacation rentals in our residential neighborhoods.

Richmond is a city of neighborhoods. This past Saturday, I attended a breakfast to welcome a new family into our neighborhood. Conversations included how better to support our schools and to improve neighborhood safety. Imagine our new neighbors moved next door to a vacation rental. Will vacationers who move in and out of our neighborhoods on weekends support our school fundraisers and keep a watchful eye on our children?

“There was no app for that” is not the basis for the longtime ban on vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods. Vacation rentals are not innovative; they have worked well for decades at our beaches and resorts. They also work in mixed-use business zones. The basis for the ban remains that residential neighborhoods are not for vacationers, they are for raising families and supporting communities.

Residents of Richmond who embrace our community spirit do not want a stream of vacationers coming and going next to their home.

Mary Eure.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription