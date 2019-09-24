COD

Not all resort to cursing under stress

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent editorial, Robin Beres wrote that even the most saintly person will use profanity when greatly upset. I once told my son that I can’t remember any cuss words when I am upset. He offered to write down some for me to refer to when the occasion warranted, but I declined the offer.

Hattie Shocket.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription