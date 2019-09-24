Not all resort to cursing under stress
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent editorial, Robin Beres wrote that even the most saintly person will use profanity when greatly upset. I once told my son that I can’t remember any cuss words when I am upset. He offered to write down some for me to refer to when the occasion warranted, but I declined the offer.
Hattie Shocket.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
To designate what this person wrote as COD is a waste of print
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.