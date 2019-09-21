Owner seeks support
for Airbnbs in Richmond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My much-discussed “illegal” Trailside Treehouse Airbnb is located directly across the James River from the Washington Arch — a monument to the long-standing ineptitude of Richmond city government. The arch was supposed to be a site to celebrate innovation, commerce and growth for our entire nation. Instead, it’s a reminder of our city government’s long history of failing to act.
More than 200 years ago, President George Washington found fit to build the nation’s first canal here in Richmond. In 1791, Washington arranged to have members of Richmond’s city government meet him at the first arch in the new canal system to celebrate the transportation innovation. Richmond officials never showed up and Washington celebrated alone.
For two centuries since, Richmond city government has failed to “show up” for projects that our citizens rally behind, thereby leaving citizens to fill our own potholes, buy our own toilet paper for public school bathrooms, build our own trail system and, yes, move forward with our Airbnb businesses as rogue warriors championing our city.
Now, our nationally recognized and celebrated Trailside Treehouse is threatened by a government that has been promising to sanction short-term rentals for five years and has yet to show up with the legislation to make us legal.
This treehouse has drawn thousands of tourists from around the world to Richmond to explore our city, enjoy our food and drink, discover our parks and spend their hard-earned vacation dollars on an unmatched experience in our city.
I ask that members of City Council pass the proposed Airbnb legislation and allow us hosts to continue to invite travelers to the city we love so much without worrying the city is going to handcuff us.
I ask Richmonders to help our city continue to be a place for citizens to be innovative, active and able to do cool things in the footsteps of our nation’s first Founding Father. Please voice your support of Airbnbs to your city council representative as they prepare to vote on the proposed legislation this fall.
City government: It’s time to finally show up for your citizens.
Carrie Rogers.
Richmond.
