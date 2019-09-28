PATH program needs
bridge to life after jail
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Pamunkey Regional Jail (PRJ) is taking a step in the right direction to help combat the addiction epidemic plaguing local communities with its recover program Positive Attitude Toward Healing (PATH). Unfortunately, much more is needed before PRJ will see the significant reduction in recidivism among its program graduates and the resulting thousands of tax dollar savings as was reflected in the 15-month Virginia Commonwealth University review and evaluation of Chesterfield County Jail’s Helping Addicts Recover Permanently (HARP) program.
As a graduate of and now mentor in PRJ’s 12-week PATH program, I can attest to the need for a longer and more intense treatment model. Typically in recovery, an addict just begins to scratch the surface of self-discovery at about the 90-day mark, when such roadblocks as feelings of vulnerability, lack of trust, self-doubt and perceived weakness in the eye of others are successfully navigated. This breakthrough is paramount in fostering a positive that can then be fostered even further in an environment more conducive to long-term recovery.
While much of the HARP program’s success can be attributed to a more intense and lengthy program design, it must be noted that its foresight and willingness to bridge the gap from incarceration back into society is just as critical, if not more so. The HARP program will help place a participant in a recovery community organization. This opportunity is the most overlooked in the PATH program, and it is the greatest key to success for an addict to sustain long-term recovery after incarceration. Connecting within a few hours of freedom with healthy and positive members of society dramatically increases the chance that a person’s newfound recovery will thrive on the outside, reducing the chance for a relapse that more often than not can end in death.
Zach Ruble.
Pamunkey Regional Jail.
