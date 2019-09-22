Richmond is home
to multicultural blend
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently enjoyed some time at Pony Pasture Rapids, sitting on the steps leading down to the James River. As I watched three young children splash in the water, their attentive mom close by, a man nearby caught my eye and said, “This is my family. They arrived two days ago from Afghanistan.” He was beaming, explaining they had been apart for a long time.
Within a few minutes, a young African American woman came down the steps with her toddler. They slowly entered the water as she dipped him in and out. His life vest was bulky but he laughed, splashing his feet. As they waded out across the water, dad joined them to the little guy’s further delight.
In another moment, two women, both white, came gliding in on their floats, almost colliding with the young couple and child. The youngster screeched with fun and the float women stopped to play with him. Everyone positioned him in one of the floats and twirled him around — he laughed along with his parents.
During all this activity, a Hispanic teenager hopped down the steps and submerged herself in the water, waving back at her family resting on the rocks.
The float ladies said their goodbyes and moved on. The family of three resumed walking through the water. The teenager waded and rested in the shallows. The reunited family continued to splash and enjoy their new surroundings.
In those 20 minutes, I was a part of a very small microcosm of a blended community, of people of different backgrounds, ethnicities, races and experiences. No hate, no slurs, no painful judgments. Only the random coming together of people experiencing the peace of a lazy Sunday afternoon on the James River. This is my community. This is my Richmond.
Donna Gassie.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.