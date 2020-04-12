Practice gratitude
during trying times
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Today, we are faced with one of the greatest challenges of our time.
In the wake of a pandemic, mandatory stay-at-home orders and social distancing, it would be easy for us to feel disconnected and alone. Instead, I have never felt closer to my community than at this historic moment in time.
This year, I have seen the greatness of the human spirit — a generosity born from genuine concern and a will to emerge on the other side of this crisis as a stronger, more united world.
We have seen heartbreaking loss and wonder when we will reach the summit of the COVID-19 outbreak. In my heart, I trust that we are close to rounding that corner and seeing the promise of tomorrow realized when we can all be together again.
I have learned the value of practicing gratitude and the powerful influence it can have on one’s perspective.
I am thankful for the opportunities on the horizon for our communities in Virginia as we overcome this trial with new perspective and wisdom in how we live our lives, from how we treat one another to what we choose to do with the finite resource of time we are given each day.
We will grow from this experience. We will learn new things, we will pursue new interests and we will rediscover ourselves in ways we never otherwise could.
In nature, fire releases captive nutrients from dead plants and trees in turning them to ash, and from that ash, new life always appears.
When we understandably feel at our most powerless, we can choose who we will be when this is over. I see this as a second chance for all of us to be whom we might have been.
I face tomorrow with hope. See the good.
Bobby Allen Roach.
Whitmell.
