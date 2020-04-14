Easing protections early could prove fatal for many
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reference to the push to reopen the country for business, it might be wise to remember that the 1918 influenza pandemic had three waves, and it was the second wave in the fall that had the highest mortality rate.
We do not know enough yet about COVID-19 to say it will do the same, but relaxing current restrictions too soon could produce the same result.
Margaret Waddell.
North Chesterfield.
