Doctor tries to balance
patient worries with hope
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m a family practice physician. I am worried that some of my patients or family members will die of COVID-19. I’m worried that some of my patients who are scared to seek medical care because of potential exposure to COVID-19 will die of much more common, deadly or treatable ailments. I’m worried that, due to COVID-19, some of my patients will die of cancer because they missed routine screenings. I’m worried about my numerous patients and friends whose depression, anxiety, addictions and suicidal tendencies are being fed by financial catastrophe and social isolation. I’m worried about my co-workers who were furloughed, despite the fact that they work in health care. I’m worried that most of the casualties of COVID-19 will not be from the coronavirus itself.
I’m hopeful because our COVID-19 clinic is nearly empty. I’m hopeful, based on recent studies about earlier and asymptomatic infections in America, that perhaps herd immunity is building faster than was initially anticipated. I’m hopeful that the younger and healthier among us can return to normal activity soon in order to provide for those who are at higher risk of hospitalization. I’m hopeful that we all will learn more about serving one another and that ingenuity will abound in this season of necessity. I’m hopeful that we will have our priorities shuffled and rearranged and that we will be more thankful for the simple pleasures of life. I’m hopeful that we pray more and that our pressure-cooked leaders benefit from those prayers. I’m hopeful that we all acknowledge God and that He will intervene to heal our land.
Lindsay Sherrard, M.D.
Midlothian.
Thank you, thank you, Dr. Sherrard for this wonderful letter. I too see a changed but better society emerge out of these ashes. We are smart and we are resilient. Let’s rebuild better and stronger.
"BEAUTIFUL LETTER OF THE MONTH" award, Lindsay... I am hopeful, too, but thinking of the suffering that so many of my fellow Americans are going thru is worrisome... ~~~ Bob
