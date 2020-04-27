COD

Doctor tries to balance

patient worries with hope

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m a family practice physician. I am worried that some of my patients or family members will die of COVID-19. I’m worried that some of my patients who are scared to seek medical care because of potential exposure to COVID-19 will die of much more common, deadly or treatable ailments. I’m worried that, due to COVID-19, some of my patients will die of cancer because they missed routine screenings. I’m worried about my numerous patients and friends whose depression, anxiety, addictions and suicidal tendencies are being fed by financial catastrophe and social isolation. I’m worried about my co-workers who were furloughed, despite the fact that they work in health care. I’m worried that most of the casualties of COVID-19 will not be from the coronavirus itself.

I’m hopeful because our COVID-19 clinic is nearly empty. I’m hopeful, based on recent studies about earlier and asymptomatic infections in America, that perhaps herd immunity is building faster than was initially anticipated. I’m hopeful that the younger and healthier among us can return to normal activity soon in order to provide for those who are at higher risk of hospitalization. I’m hopeful that we all will learn more about serving one another and that ingenuity will abound in this season of necessity. I’m hopeful that we will have our priorities shuffled and rearranged and that we will be more thankful for the simple pleasures of life. I’m hopeful that we pray more and that our pressure-cooked leaders benefit from those prayers. I’m hopeful that we all acknowledge God and that He will intervene to heal our land.

Lindsay Sherrard, M.D.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email