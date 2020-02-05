Behavior of Trump, Pelosi dismays reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What has happened to the prestige, dignity and class of the office of the president and other government offices, including the position of speaker of the House?
I was appalled by the behavior of both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the recent State of the Union address.
We have allowed debased behavior into the most prestigious positions in the world, from Trump’s immature avoidance to shake Pelosi’s hand to her melodramatic ripping up a copy of his speech at the end.
Our children and grandchildren are witnessing this sophomoric behavior and might think this is normal.
The behavior displayed by these government officials is an embarrassment to both parties and especially to the United States of America. I am disgusted and I hope that most citizens feel the same way.
In this instance, it is not about your political preference. It is about humbleness and decency.
Kelly Gregory.
Richmond.
