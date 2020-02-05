COD

Behavior of Trump, Pelosi dismays reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What has happened to the prestige, dignity and class of the office of the president and other government offices, including the position of speaker of the House?

I was appalled by the behavior of both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the recent State of the Union address.

We have allowed debased behavior into the most prestigious positions in the world, from Trump’s immature avoidance to shake Pelosi’s hand to her melodramatic ripping up a copy of his speech at the end.

Our children and grandchildren are witnessing this sophomoric behavior and might think this is normal.

The behavior displayed by these government officials is an embarrassment to both parties and especially to the United States of America. I am disgusted and I hope that most citizens feel the same way.

In this instance, it is not about your political preference. It is about humbleness and decency.

Kelly Gregory.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started