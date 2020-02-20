COD

Constitution protects Electoral College

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For more than two centuries, our country has selected its president using the Electoral College approach outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Recently, the Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill that would have the commonwealth join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. To join the compact, each state must agree to award all of its electors to the candidate who wins the national popular vote rather than the candidate who is favored by the voters in that individual state.

Those who support moving to the popular vote approach have the responsibility to secure the broad support envisioned in Article V of the Constitution for fundamentally changing the process of electing our president. Amendments to the Constitution require support from two-thirds of the members in both houses of Congress as well as approval by three-quarters of the states.

By contrast, the compact would become operational when approved by a sufficient number of states that have a combined total of 270 electoral votes, the minimum number for selecting a president. As of now, 16 states have voted to join the compact, with a combined total of 196 electoral votes. Only five more states are needed to achieve the magic number of 270; for example, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Minnesota. Thus, less than half of the states in the country could impose the compact approach on all.

The Virginia Senate should not allow Virginia to join the compact. People who favor the popular vote approach need to follow the Article V amendment process in the U.S. Constitution to ensure a broad national consensus is attained before fundamentally changing the presidential selection process. They should propose a straightforward amendment to the Constitution that eliminates the Electoral College approach and substitutes the national popular vote approach.

Alan Pollock.

Glen Allen.

