Environmental justice not served at Union Hill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Fourth Circuit Court recently rejected the air quality permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s compressor station at Union Hill in Buckingham County.
The court placed responsibility squarely on Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Air Pollution Control Board. The court cited two failures in the state permitting process: clean alternatives for powering the compressors were not examined, and environmental justice was given scant attention. Here I focus on environmental justice.
Both federal and state laws require the DEQ to examine possible violations of environmental justice, and to provide guidance to the Air Pollution Control Board. Since the DEQ reports to the governor and he appoints air board members, he ultimately is responsible for ensuring a fair process.
By the time pipeline cheerleader Terry McAuliffe left office, the ACP was in trouble. Gov. Ralph Northam said he would rely on the permitting system to determine the pipeline’s future. However, as the Air Pollution Control Board approached its ruling on the compressor station, the governor removed the two board members who had expressed concerns about the compressor station permit, replacing them with members who were unprepared to participate in the final vote. He also ignored his own Environmental Justice Council’s recommendation that the air quality permit be suspended pending further examination.
The court has spoken. The DEQ and the Air Pollution Control Board — which was guided by the DEQ and manipulated by Northam — have both failed in their missions. Northam has likewise failed the commonwealth.
Northam’s call for 100% renewable energy by 2050 also will fail if natural gas infrastructure projects are allowed free rein. It is long past time for Northam and his agencies to aggressively challenge the deeply flawed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
Doug Wellman.
Lovingston.
