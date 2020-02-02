Lawmakers must vote to cap insulin pricing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
At the end of every clinic appointment, I say to my patients, “All right, now we need to discuss cost.” We then talk about co-pays, deductibles and assistance programs available to them. This often is the first topic they want to discuss. It is a herculean task to keep the conversation focused on the medical purpose behind the prescription.
Patients’ concerns are completely valid. Drug prices increased an average of 5.8% in 2019, well above inflation (1.76%). The government estimates 67% of drug manufacturers saw profits increase from 2006 to 2015, with profit margins for some approaching 20%. Meanwhile, news reports are rampant of individuals rationing their medications with tragic results due to high costs. For people living with Type 1 diabetes, who need daily injections of manufactured insulin in order to modulate their blood sugar levels, it is a life-and-death situation. Losing access to insulin can lead to dangerous and sometimes fatal complications. This scenario is becoming all too common, with average insulin costs tripling in the past 10 years.
Thankfully, state governments are finally waking up to this critical issue. Recently, Illinois became the second state to cap the monthly price of insulin. Virginia has the chance to join these states in protecting our friends and neighbors from the dangers of price gouging. House Bill 66 in the Virginia General Assembly would cap the monthly price of insulin at $30 dollars. It recently passed out of committee with bipartisan support. Now the full General Assembly must do right by Virginians and pass the bill. Unfortunately, price caps are simply treating the symptoms of a broken drug pricing system. That is why we need true reforms at the federal level, like HR 1046, the Medicare Negotiation Act, and HR3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act.
Keanan McGonigle.
McLean.
