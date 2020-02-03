NASA Langley inspires innovation and growth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance (HRMFFA) is proud to have NASA Langley Research Center as a partner. We are dedicated to ensuring that Hampton Roads remains a critical strategic asset for the nation, advancing initiatives that improve quality of life while pushing the boundaries of science.
NASA Langley is contributing to the work that will inspire an entire new generation — the Artemis generation. NASA’s Artemis program will land the first woman and the next man on the moon, this time to develop a sustainable presence that will teach us to live in the harsh conditions of space, enabling future astronaut missions to Mars. Locally, NASA Langley Research Center, combined with NASA Wallops Flight Facility and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, are stimulating growth in commercial space markets throughout Virginia. Given the current geopolitical climate, it is more important than ever for the United States to maintain leadership in space, and Virginia is well-positioned to lead that effort.
Imagine how exciting it will be in the next few years as we work toward the next moon launch and know our region was a major player in making it happen. But Langley also is heavily involved in advancing the next generation of commercial airplanes and integrating autonomous vehicles safely into our airspace; answering key scientific questions about our changing climate, including the potential effects of sea level rise on our regional assets; and making NASA technology available for commercial opportunities to strengthen our growing economy.
Let’s take a moment to applaud NASA Langley for its incredible contributions to history and for the journey we begin with Artemis. The region, the commonwealth and the nation will all benefit.
Donnie R. Tuck
Mayor, City of Hampton.
Chair, HRMFFA.
Hampton.
