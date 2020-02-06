Office of New Americans can benefit Va.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This week, the Virginia General Assembly will vote on a new bill that could significantly benefit one of our state’s most vibrant communities: refugees. House Bill 1209, which would establish the Office of New Americans within the Department of Social Services, would engender our core values of generosity, hospitality and welcome.
The office not only would help by providing advice and assistance regarding the citizenship application process, but it also would assist with securing employment, housing and other services, and it would share information about health epidemics and unlawful predatory actions, such as human trafficking and gang recruitment.
I’ve seen how important refugees are to our community as they’ve become part of our extended family in Richmond. I’ve watched as newly arrived refugees navigate their lives, become good neighbors, and serve their communities with earnest respect and care. I’ve served the church for more than 20 years and am in awe each time I bear witness to folks overcoming the adversity and threat of death to be a healing and inspiring force in our neighborhoods.
As a faith leader, the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ urge me to welcome those in need. It is a moral imperative, the very identity of what it is to be a Christian. Still, as a Virginian, embracing refugees just makes good fiscal sense. After becoming part of our communities, refugees pay taxes, help grow our economy, start new businesses and bring unique skill sets to our workforce. Five years ago, the nearly 87,000 refugees living here paid nearly $964 million in national, state and local taxes. At a time when all Virginians need a robust state economy to be competitive and relevant, refugees are doing more than their part. With the Office of New Americans, we can do the good work that continues a kind and beneficial trend.
The Rev. Christopher Tweel.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Now THAT is what I call a Christian and Christian sentiment and spirit. Kudos and God bless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.