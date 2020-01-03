COD

Global Entry strewn with stumbling blocks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For several months, my family has been trying to get Global Entry passes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. These passes would enable us to clear customs and immigration much more quickly. The process should be straightforward: Fill out the application online, pay the $100 fee, wait for approval and set up the required interview.

For two of us the approval came quickly. For another, it’s been several months.

Of course, the phone lines are always busy. Once you get the initial approval, you set up the interview.

But no interviews are being held at the Richmond airport office. This means that everyone in Virginia who wants a pass must drive to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia.

It is ridiculous that there is only one location for this process in Virginia.

The interview also can be done upon arrival at an international airport. We tried to do it at the Charlotte airport, but no agents were on duty at the Global Entry office the day we arrived.

Can’t our government do better?

Margaret Mayer.

North Chesterfield.

