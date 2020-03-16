COVID-19 has potential to be more lethal than flu
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Correspondent Susan Seward, “Flu far more deadly than the coronavirus,” is incorrect.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has served six presidents. His testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday confirmed that “COVID-19 is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”
I spent 25 years in public health and was intimately involved in the H1N1 influenza response (2009). We had a vaccine to protect our children first where the virus was the most deadly. The H1N1 pandemic was less lethal than seasonal flu.
Scientists and epidemiologists predict numbers from COVID-19 could be in the millions, not thousands, if measures are not taken.
Drastic quarantine, isolation and social distancing measures taken by China and South Korea and others helped contain the virus. The current COVID-19 numbers reflect this.
Seasonal flu has a vaccine and antivirals that help save lives. COVID-19 has no vaccine and no standard treatment. Health care providers have a vaccine to protect them from seasonal flu. For COVID-19, providers only have protective equipment, which is becoming limited.
Moreover, first responders are at risk and are becoming infected, compromising responses for other health emergencies.
COVID-19 will affect the lives of everyone in our country. Look to Italy and Spain to see what’s coming. Without adequate testing, we cannot know the current number of cases that could infect children and adults with special needs such as cancer, diabetes and other immune-compromising diseases.
Right now, our best bet is social distancing. Inconvenient? Yes, but critically necessary.
Laura OBrion.
Midlothian.
"more lethal than the flu"
Not really - deaths from Covid 19 are easy enough to quantify at this early stage (excepting the fact that many of the fatalities may actually result from underlying chronic conditions)… but the only way to gauge the lethality of said pandemic would be to accurately quantify the total number infected. As more are tested, and more are positive the percentage of fatalities will certainly decline. This is a mathematical certainty.
Something to consider - IF you're so inclined.
