COD

Richmonder grateful for Massey Cancer Center

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are most fortunate to have the VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond. This National Cancer Institute–designated research center of excellence has provided the most incredible advances in treatment to three generations of our family. Ranked in the top 4% of cancer centers nationally, VCU Massey Cancer Center researchers and medical staff, an extraordinary team, offer truly groundbreaking discoveries, hope and even cures where none were thought to exist. These research advances become personal for me and for everyone in our community. Thank you for the outstanding dedication and commitment.

Judy H. Turbeville.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email