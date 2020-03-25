Richmonder grateful for Massey Cancer Center
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are most fortunate to have the VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond. This National Cancer Institute–designated research center of excellence has provided the most incredible advances in treatment to three generations of our family. Ranked in the top 4% of cancer centers nationally, VCU Massey Cancer Center researchers and medical staff, an extraordinary team, offer truly groundbreaking discoveries, hope and even cures where none were thought to exist. These research advances become personal for me and for everyone in our community. Thank you for the outstanding dedication and commitment.
Judy H. Turbeville.
Richmond.
