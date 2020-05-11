Is your end-of-life
care plan complete?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was very pleased to see that the RTD’s recent article regarding estate planning included a section on advance care planning for health care decisions. Many people devote a lot of time and energy to planning for future needs such as their children’s education, their retirement and the distribution of their estate, but neglect to plan for unexpected medical crises.
This might be because advance care planning is conflated with end-of-life care planning, which is more appropriate for older adults or those living with terminal illness. This pandemic reminds us that advance planning for health care is important for anyone over the age of 18, as any of us could contract COVID-19 and find ourselves on a ventilator unable to speak for ourselves.
Good advance care planning consists of having a conversation about personal values and goals of care, completing an advanced medical directive and designating a health care agent who has been prepared to understand what you want and can speak for you if you are unable to speak for yourself. It is important to share your plan with other people who are important to you — loved ones, your health care providers or friends who will support your plan. Completing these steps not only ensures that you will receive the care you want but also relieves the burden on your health care agent, family and health care providers who will care for you.
If you have not done this for yourself, begin talking and thinking about it. There are many free resources to assist you in the process, including those provided by Honoring Choices Virginia (https://honoringchoices-va.org/).
Richard Szucs, M.D.
Chair, Honoring Choices Virginia.Richmond.
