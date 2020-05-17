Protecting the vulnerable during the quarantine
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
COVID-19 is changing the way millions of Americans live their lives. Professionals across the country are working to address the needs of their staff and the populations they serve while social distancing. However, the child welfare system, which runs on principles of collaboration to address the needs of the children and families involved in the system, faces many barriers to achieving treatment goals during this time.
While our attention has been focused on reducing the rising number of cases of the coronavirus nationwide, and the economic impact of this global pandemic, we cannot ignore the impact this virus has had on the most vulnerable. The compounded stresses of job loss, school closures and limited services during this time increase the risk of physical and emotional abuse for children already vulnerable to this treatment.
The question then becomes: How can we address the problems faced by this population during a time of global crisis?
We can begin advocating for the allocation of resources to address the disparities among minority populations who likely are the most impacted by this pandemic. The passage of the CARES Act in response to this pandemic demonstrates the reach of our federal government. It is time for policymakers to prioritize the needs of children and families. Moving forward, legislation should address the needs of the child welfare providers, who now face risks as they provide essential services to children, families and the larger community. The exclusion of these workers as essential workers does not ensure their safety and put the communities they are serving at risk. As voters we can communicate the needs of children and their care takers to our representatives, urging them to consider their specific needs in the next round of legislation to address our changing social environment.
Darjane Westry.
Henrico.
