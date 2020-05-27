Online teaching can be positive experience
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I understand the pressures so many teachers are under in this new COVID-19 environment. And I know firsthand what it’s like for the many teachers in Virginia who now are transitioning to online schooling. After teaching in a brick-and-mortar school for 12 years, I decided to join Virginia Virtual Academy. Having taught in the online classroom, I have discovered different tips to help navigate this new environment.
One of the most important things is to make a meaningful connection with students. Even though you’re not face to face with them every day, live online sessions and virtual discussions can bring you closer together. Online learning also allows more time to schedule small group or one-on-one sessions with students since you’re not in a large classroom setting most of the day. During my 1-on-1 sessions, I can spend more time helping students apply the skills they are learning, which allows them time to more actively dissect the content.
While working from home, it also is helpful to have a schedule that you can stick to. I consistently use my calendar, ensuring every task is written down no matter how small. Everything requires a time slot, so I keep my workday in line.
Teaching is my biggest passion, and I am thankful for the opportunity to teach, no matter what environment I am in. For teachers who have concerns about the new online environment — trust me, you can make it work,too.
Su Garcia-Batiz.
Bristow.
