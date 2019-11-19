Repairing potholes

a worthy legacy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Every mayor has to have a signature project if he hopes to be remembered or re-elected or elected to higher office.

Taking part or all of the $1.5 billion Mayor Levar Stoney proposes for renewal in Richmond to patch potholes or repave streets as necessary will endear him to everyone in central Virginia who dares to traverse city streets. Throngs will turn out to sing praises to him.

He can truly be called “The Pothole Mayor,” which might be advantageous if he chooses to run for governor of Virginia and/or president of the United States.

Robert L. Ellis.

Mechanicsville.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription