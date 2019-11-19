Repairing potholes
a worthy legacy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every mayor has to have a signature project if he hopes to be remembered or re-elected or elected to higher office.
Taking part or all of the $1.5 billion Mayor Levar Stoney proposes for renewal in Richmond to patch potholes or repave streets as necessary will endear him to everyone in central Virginia who dares to traverse city streets. Throngs will turn out to sing praises to him.
He can truly be called “The Pothole Mayor,” which might be advantageous if he chooses to run for governor of Virginia and/or president of the United States.
Robert L. Ellis.
Mechanicsville.
