Do sanctuary activists
really embrace tyranny?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On the last Friday of May, as many people were enjoying the spring weather in Virginia Beach, a man armed with semi-automatic pistols, extended magazines and a suppressor opened fire and killed 13 people and wounded four more. Later in the summer, a man with an assault-style rifle drove six hours to a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, to kill 22 and wound 24. According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Dec. 13, there have been 394 mass shootings in the U.S. So imagine my bewilderment when on Dec. 10, a day when an armed couple in Jersey City, N.J., killed six and wounded three, I saw a photo on the front page of the RTD of gun activists at the Virginia Capitol, hats in hand, heads bowed, all wearing stickers reading “Guns SAVE Lives.”
The activists want to prevent any restrictions on the weapons that allow the carnage to be carried out so effectively, and to establish “Second Amendment sanctuaries” where localities may not enforce laws of the democratically elected legislature. So the professed law-abiding citizens might not be that law-abiding after all.
There also was a sign pictured in a photo with the same news story stating that the Second Amendment was about preventing tyranny. Yet a Fox News poll taken after killings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, showed that 66% of Americans favor a ban on assault-style rifles. So I am left with the impression that the activists actually embrace tyranny, as long as it is a tyranny they agree with, and forget the will of the people.
John H. Vance.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.