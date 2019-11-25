Reader supports plans

for wind, nuclear power

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It looks like the winds of change flowing through our state are not limited to the state legislature. In his recent letter (“Dominion wind turbines lead to cleaner energy"), Dominion Energy vice president William Murray said the company will embrace wind and nuclear power and continue to provide access to “affordable and low-emissions natural gas.”

It’s clear the groundswell of Virginians calling for investment in technology that will reduce emissions is having an impact.

There also is a lesson here for the new lawmakers who will soon take office. It demonstrates that utilities will work to build a 21st-century energy infrastructure because consumers demand it. With his pledge for the future, Murray made the case for not resorting to big government programs like the Green New Deal to address climate change.

Our voices are being heard. Finally.

Robert S. Quinn Jr.

North Chesterfield.

