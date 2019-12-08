An end to death penalty
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m not sure which way to go on the question of ending the death penalty. I know that forgiveness (allowing a killer to live) is a Christian obligation (see the Lord’s Prayer) and that to be against the death penalty is essentially a plea for a more civilized society. I’m troubled, however, by the fact that all of the discussions about the death penalty are one-sided and cannot include the opinions of those who have been murdered, killed, executed, etc.
I don’t think I’m going anywhere when I die except first to a medical anatomy class and then through some kind of conversion into elemental cosmic matter …. at least that’s what nature tells me. But if someone ends my life, I’m going to cry out from wherever I am that I want the person who killed me to die as a simple matter of justice. Ending the life of a murderer would be a solemn act carried out by the state on my behalf. Furthermore, it would send a message to all would-be murderers that they will die if they take another person’s life. What a clear statement about the meaning and value of life.
And yet, I would feel bad for the people who had to execute my murderer. And, thus, I am conflicted.
John G. Schuiteman.
Ashland.
I have found many other letters you wrote to be disturbing & way out in left field........but you hit the nail on the head today. Conflicted - yes indeed.
