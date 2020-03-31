Maintain safe distance
when shopping
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was shopping at my local Target recently and found it impossible to maintain distancing from other shoppers. My repeated requests often were ignored and, in one interaction, angrily defied. This is unacceptable and recklessly endangers vulnerable members of our community. I urge Richmond-area residents to be patient and respectfully maintain distance from all others in public spaces. We have a moral responsibility to protect employees and each other in this unique time.
Maintaining social distance also should apply to essential businesses. Gov. Ralph Northam has banned gatherings of more than 10 people. I implore grocery stores and other essential businesses to adopt new policies and procedures if social distancing is not possible for every patron at all times. Requesting patrons to queue outside during peak hours to limit shoppers inside is necessary. I have to believe as a community we will embrace this inconvenience to save lives, even if we will never know whose lives are saved.
Jennifer Spangler.
Midlothian.
When people get too close, just cough or sneeze. That works 100 percent of the time.
