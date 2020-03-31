Maintain safe distance

when shopping

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was shopping at my local Target recently and found it impossible to maintain distancing from other shoppers. My repeated requests often were ignored and, in one interaction, angrily defied. This is unacceptable and recklessly endangers vulnerable members of our community. I urge Richmond-area residents to be patient and respectfully maintain distance from all others in public spaces. We have a moral responsibility to protect employees and each other in this unique time.

Maintaining social distance also should apply to essential businesses. Gov. Ralph Northam has banned gatherings of more than 10 people. I implore grocery stores and other essential businesses to adopt new policies and procedures if social distancing is not possible for every patron at all times. Requesting patrons to queue outside during peak hours to limit shoppers inside is necessary. I have to believe as a community we will embrace this inconvenience to save lives, even if we will never know whose lives are saved.

Jennifer Spangler.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email