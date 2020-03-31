Market staff, friend
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I live at Westminster Canterbury Richmond (WCR), and we are under lockdown — no one goes out, visitors and guests are not allowed in. Needing groceries is a must. I have shopped at Libbie Market for years and love the way they take care of their customers — i.e., hard to open containers get opened at check out; if you can’t find something, a staff member takes you to it, rather than say "It’s over there."
A call to Libbie Market informed me they couldn’t take phone orders; however, I could shop online and was given the website. I tried for a day and a half and couldn’t get my order processed. Now I must admit, I’m not as tech-savvy as some. So I talked with staffers at Libbie Market several times and was told all online orders go through New York, and orders are sent back to the local store for filling, payment and delivery.
I called a dear friend to see if she could shop for me and bring groceries to WCR — an enthusiastic “Yes” was heard on my end of the phone. I called Kathy Taylor, manager of online shopping, to ask about payment of my order. She told me that my friend should ask for her when getting to the cashier, and she could manually enter my credit card information in.
En route to WCR, my friend called to tell me that Kathy had put a lovely bunch of free daffodils in my order to brighten my day and had given her a free cookie. What a wonderful expression of gratitude and thoughtfulness on both parties. Now you understand why I am a faithful Libbie Market shopper. Kudos to all in time of a world crisis.
Jane Neer.
Richmond.
