Northam's June 10 end date
dashes hopes of many
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I commend Gov. Ralph Northam for his swift and decisive action in managing the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. Just as important as managing the health aspects of COVID-19 is managing the emotional and psychological aspects of the pandemic. In Northam's stay-at-home order through June 10, he has clearly disregarded the unintended consequences of his order. With his decree in effect through June 10, the emotional and psychological damage to our state now will be greater than the damage caused by COVID-19 to our health. Even if he and others on his advisory team all agreed there should be a stay-at-home order through June 10, the prudent thing to do would be to have made this order effective through early May, knowing this deadline can be extended at that time through June 10. Now all hope has been vaporized. Great leaders never take away hope. Northam now has taken away all hope.
Tom Kern.
Manakin-Sabot.
It remains to be seen if all hope is dashed, but June seems like quite a long time from now.
