Reader chides Marrs for

putting politics first

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I hope Brad Marrs ("Did Northam overreach in closing schools?") read fellow correspondent Craig Matthews' excellent and brief letter, "Put politics aside to focus on virus crisis," especially the next-to-last sentence, “This is why it is more important to hear from scientists rather than any politician.” Frankly, right now, I’m glad we have a doctor (scientist) as governor.

Mike Harton.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email