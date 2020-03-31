Reader chides Marrs for
putting politics first
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I hope Brad Marrs ("Did Northam overreach in closing schools?") read fellow correspondent Craig Matthews' excellent and brief letter, "Put politics aside to focus on virus crisis," especially the next-to-last sentence, “This is why it is more important to hear from scientists rather than any politician.” Frankly, right now, I’m glad we have a doctor (scientist) as governor.
Mike Harton.
Midlothian.
