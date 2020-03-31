Reader hopes Northam

re-evaluates end date

Editor, Times Dispatch:

I’m disappointed in Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to arbitrarily pick seven weeks as the “shutdown” period for Virginia. He could have gone 30 days and reissued the decree if necessary. By pushing the decree out so far, he further dashes the hopes of many small businesses that looked for optimism to reopen when safe to do so. If that is indeed June 10, so be it. But businesses and employees are suffering and need hope and jobs. I hope the governor actually is going to consider week to week how this unfolds, and if it is safe to lift the order before June 10 that he does so.

James Roe.

Chesterfield.

