Reader is grateful
for all Northam has done
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am grateful that we have Gov. Ralph Northam leading Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a doctor leading the commonwealth, including Northam’s calm approach to leadership, is so reassuring to the residents of central Virginia as well as all Virginians during these uncertain times. Northam’s top priority during this challenge, as it should be, is protecting public health. He has led an intensive effort to get critical medical supplies and equipment to our hospitals, limited businesses that are authorized to remain open and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer, changed schools to online learning, strongly encouraged social distancing and, on March 30, issued a stay-at-home order. He also has taken into account the need for essential services to continue operating. At the retail level, these include grocery stores, pharmacies, and home improvement and supply stores. At the nonretail level, residential, commercial and public construction companies have been recognized as essential, as long as workers practice proper social distancing and hand-washing. These essential services not only meet basic needs, but also help keep our local and state economies moving as they take a significant hit from COVID-19. Virginia is fortunate to have Gov. Northam at the helm of our state, and I thank him for all he is doing.
Ed Dalrymple.
Mitchells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
While I am not a huge fan of Gov. Northam overall, he has at least taken a fairly measured path regarding this Wuhan virus epidemic. He seems to understand the importance of keeping the supply chain open, which is a good thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.