Techs take images,
radiologists read them
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
J. Shortt was mistaken in her letter "All hospital staffers essential in pandemic" when she said radiologists perform the X-rays. Radiology techs perform the X-rays and the radiologists are medical doctors who read them.
Mathis Powelson.
Richmond.
(1) comment
Great point. I actually made that error myself.
