Electric co-op concept
a model for the future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tucked into an April 7 op-ed by Seth Heald, "Electric co-ops and the crisis," was information about a system that is old but could be renewed, traditional but progressive. Heald's column on how rural electric co-ops are responding to the COVID-19 economic fallout offered a vision of an alternative to Dominion Energy's monopoly in the Richmond metropolitan area. As a consumer who wants to reduce my carbon footprint, I have no choice but to buy from Dominion and pay even more to participate in innovative programs such as their Green Power plan. Homeowners with solar panels are subject to Dominion's net metering limits and regulations. Only the wealthy can go off the grid, independent of Dominion's infrastructure.
Electric co-ops are nonprofits that were established in the 1930s with low-cost federal loans. By having farmers and other rural residents join together, they formed the critical mass to build the power lines to connect and electrify their members' homes. Electricity was, and still is, sold to members at cost. Any profits above expenses are returned to members as credits. As Heald noted, oversight is needed so that accounting is timely and fair, and even adjusted to respond to financial crises such as the anticipated recession caused by the coronavirus.
I believe our health care workers and scientific researchers will be successful in subduing the threat from the coronavirus. Once they do, we will need to rethink many of our basic assumptions about our lives and our society. We know we need to transition to a clean energy economy for our personal health and for the health of our environment and climate. The large, investor-owned companies such as Dominion, the small scale co-ops and the legislators who oversee them both should use this reset to make improvements that are forward-thinking and fair to everyone. Returning to business as usual is not in our best interest.
Monica Lewis.
Richmond.
