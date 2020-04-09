Reader would like to see

positive stories in paper

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a long-time subscriber to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, I am disheartened to read front-page headlines like "Three more die as virus spreads in region." It seems that all we see and hear daily from the media is how bad things are, be it the coronavirus, a local shooting incident or a tragic automobile accident. While random acts of kindness are not considered newsworthy, it would be nice if, every so often, they were afforded a feature article. It sure would lift my spirits in these uncertain times.

Gray Poehler.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email