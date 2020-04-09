Reader would like to see
positive stories in paper
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a long-time subscriber to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, I am disheartened to read front-page headlines like "Three more die as virus spreads in region." It seems that all we see and hear daily from the media is how bad things are, be it the coronavirus, a local shooting incident or a tragic automobile accident. While random acts of kindness are not considered newsworthy, it would be nice if, every so often, they were afforded a feature article. It sure would lift my spirits in these uncertain times.
Gray Poehler.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.