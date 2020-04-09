Recovering lost time
essential for students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Without question, COVID-19 is a disruptor. No one appears to have immunity, especially school systems.
School systems have been dealing with disruptions related to weather for years. Tragically, in recent years, school systems also had to learn how to handle the disruptions of deadly mass shootings.
Even the best of school superintendents and school boards didn’t see a pandemic disruption of this magnitude coming. This virus has had an impact on every part of a school system.
Access to technology provides opportunities for learning to continue via virtual platforms. This works as long as the technology cooperates in running the systems, and as long as all students have access to computers and internet providers.
No matter how powerful technology might be in helping a student learn, some students always will require one-on-one instruction with a teacher in a classroom setting.
Recently in The Times-Dispatch, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane answered questions related to COVID-19. One question focused on this lost semester of instruction and how school systems will work to make this up.
Now that school systems across Virginia have the opportunity to start school before Labor Day, I hope that superintendents and school boards will use this change to help recapture lost instructional time. Additionally, this might be the proper moment for state and local educational leaders to carefully research and study the merits of year-round schooling.
In his commencement speech at The Citadel in 2001, author Pat Conroy alerted the corps of cadets about time — “There is nothing as swift.”
Classroom teachers understand the value of each instructional second.
Superintendents and school boards must be willing to find ways to recover that lost instructional time for teachers — but more importantly, for students.
Bill Pike.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.