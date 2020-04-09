Rural internet service

can't cope with pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Yet again, rural America is left in the dust. COVID-19 has brought to light the value of reliable, affordable and unrestricted high-speed internet options. Our family pays a fortune every month between an “unlimited” data cellphone plan on one of “America’s best networks” and an “unlimited” data plan from a satellite internet provider. With our two best options at hand, we still compete with each other for gigabytes and subpar service. The coronavirus has only exacerbated the problem.

We have two children in the public school system. Since the closure of schools, educators across the state have innovated new ways of instruction in days. They are utilizing online resources such as Epic, ST Math, YouTube, Padlet and video conferencing. Our internet service providers are unable to provide us with a reliable connection to stream video and fully take advantage of these resources.

Likewise, we have had physicians' offices call us to change our appointments to virtual appointments. Again, video conferencing is not an option for us; a phone call will have to suffice. However, speaking with your physicians via video has its benefits. They would be able to notice your general appearance as well as any visible symptoms.

Wireless internet options come with a data cap or allowance. After you have used your permitted allowance for the month, your internet access is either suspended or slowed to a speed that is comparable to dial-up. Unlimited plans often slow during times of network congestion or when “priority data” has been used.

The most common complaint I hear in my community comes from the increasing number of telecommuters due to COVID-19. There is nothing more annoying than starting your computer in the morning for work and finding that your child has consumed the last of the data.

Kelly Taylor.

Goochland.

