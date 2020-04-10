Minimum wage increase
needed to aid recovery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the 2020 session, I introduced legislation to increase Virginia’s minimum wage for the first time in 11 years. It’s currently the nation’s lowest, compared to typical cost of living — a raise is long overdue. The legislation we passed raises the wage to $12 per hour by 2023, benefiting nearly 800,000 people, and creates a path to raising it to $15 per hour.
State officials are responding to the health emergency while preparing for economic recovery. Raising the minimum wage will be an essential recovery tool, boosting consumer spending, the economy and the incomes of thousands of essential workers.
The federal minimum wage increased three times during the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009. Analyses of those increases found no significant impact on employment levels. These increases did boost consumer spending (an additional $10.4 billion by July 2009) at a time of needed economic stimulus.
From the front lines of our health care system to making sure we have food to put on the table, people are providing vital services, often at their own risk. Yet too many are struggling to make ends meet. In 2021, the minimum wage increase will benefit more than 46,000 health care workers, 100,000 retail (including grocery) workers, and nearly 108,000 food service workers in Virginia. By 2023, this legislation promises greater economic security to nearly 400,000 working people of color in the commonwealth.
Under the legislation we passed, the first increase won’t happen until January 2021. We shouldn’t delay any further. Families need the income. Our economy needs the investment. Now, more than ever, it’s clear we’re in this together.
Del. Jeion A. Ward,
D-Hampton.
