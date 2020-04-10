Navy problems mirror

general societal decline

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Robin Beres' recent column about the Navy leadership crisis and the problems with Navy personnel from top to bottom was informative and interesting. The Navy seems to be steering toward following the American society of today: I can do and say whatever I want, it's my right. The coronavirus has brought out more of this attitude. Society is in survival mode and not everyone is worried about his neighbor or going by the rules. I hope the pandemic will be over in the near future and some of the "I'm what counts" attitude will be gone. But the reality is that's not going to happen. Society has changed and continues to change, but in the wrong direction. I'm not against change, but I don't like the way it's going. There still are lots of good people who value character and morality, but the number is steadily declining. The Navy is not alone in lack of leadership and order. Look at government, education and health care, just to name a few.

Beres stated that the military only works when good order and discipline are observed up and down the entire chain of command. That's what's needed in this country, but those days are long gone.

Tony Trexler.

Hopewell.

