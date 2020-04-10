Reader grateful

to have Trump in charge

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am very thankful to have President Donald Trump leading the charge against this unpredictable virus. I think back to the many presidents in the past whom I voted for or against and am convinced that he is the right one for this challenge. He correctly balances cautious optimism with the day-to-day deadly havoc this virus inflicts. For me, my family and friends, his leadership invokes precautionary steps without inducing panic. It rang so true to his love and concern for everyday Americans when he was asked how many deaths are acceptable in this pandemic war. Obviously surprised by this question, Trump answered, “None, no deaths are acceptable!” I also am convinced that most other presidents would not have seen a way to cut through the red tape. But with his business experience, Trump is well-versed in getting things done expeditiously. I am sure after this crisis has passed we can look back and understand how things could have been done more efficiently at both the federal and local level when considering the models and projections, which are unreliable at best.

Paul Jones.

Powhatan.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email