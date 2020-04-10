Reader grateful
to have Trump in charge
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am very thankful to have President Donald Trump leading the charge against this unpredictable virus. I think back to the many presidents in the past whom I voted for or against and am convinced that he is the right one for this challenge. He correctly balances cautious optimism with the day-to-day deadly havoc this virus inflicts. For me, my family and friends, his leadership invokes precautionary steps without inducing panic. It rang so true to his love and concern for everyday Americans when he was asked how many deaths are acceptable in this pandemic war. Obviously surprised by this question, Trump answered, “None, no deaths are acceptable!” I also am convinced that most other presidents would not have seen a way to cut through the red tape. But with his business experience, Trump is well-versed in getting things done expeditiously. I am sure after this crisis has passed we can look back and understand how things could have been done more efficiently at both the federal and local level when considering the models and projections, which are unreliable at best.
Paul Jones.
Powhatan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.