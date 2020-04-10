Trump's inability to lead
detrimental to nation
Editor, times-Dispatch:
Like many Americans, I have been wondering over the past three years how President Donald Trump might act in a time of real crisis. We have certainly had many opportunities to witness Trump’s behavior in what would have been major crises during any previous presidency. I am not sure why I thought he might react differently (better) during a global pandemic not seen in any of our lifetimes, but I have watched and waited, still wondering. Of course, the answer is “No,” he simply cannot change. From the very beginning of this crisis, the president has obfuscated the truth and had to be dragged along by the scientists and medical experts who were bravely sounding the alarm. Not since Hurricane Katrina have we witnessed such anemic action by the federal government to a catastrophe. The reason the federal government exists is to unite the 50 states, and to coordinate and distribute resources, including military resources, for the benefit of all.
Where is the leadership? Why is the president pitting state against state in the search for life-or-death medical supplies? What we are getting now is a tragic and bizarre reality TV show billed as briefings on the pandemic. We get conflicting information between the president and medical experts during the same briefing. What clinched it for me was his bragging about his ratings. Do we really want a president who gives one second of thought to his ratings, and takes even more time to talk and tweet about them, during a time when thousands of Americans have died and thousands more might soon die?
America, we deserve better than this.
Joseph McCauley.
Mechanicsville.
