Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed Charles Bryan's recent Commentary column about the 75th anniversary of the battle of Okinawa. I first learned about the battle of Okinawa in high school. I admit that I was unable to appreciate the significance of the event or foresee its personal relevance. I later revisited the history of the battle of Okinawa as a cadet at Virginia Military Institute.
I joined the Marine Corps after college and have called the Corps my home since 2000. Most know that Marines love our lore and laud our legends. We are cultish in our reverence of the past, which always has intrigued me. The battle of Okinawa never resonated with me as much as Guadalcanal or Iwo Jima; however, my perception changed when I was stationed in Okinawa in the summer of 2018. I have walked the ground and the experience is an odd juxtaposition of assessing the terrain from a military perspective while also appreciating the beauty of this tropical island. The terrain favors the defense and history buffs will be familiar with the intense fighting that resulted. The Japanese military deployed a formidable defense and fought valiantly.
I am amazed at the way time has healed such deep wounds and divisions. The Okinawans are the most polite and welcoming people I have ever met, and I dare say they rival our famed Southern hospitality. We face the usual "NIMBY" crowd that surrounds all military installations, but the people I have encountered here are very generous and kind in personal interactions. Ironically, we find ourselves fighting shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors against COVID-19. Okinawa is an amazing place. While I look forward to returning home, I will miss the people and culture. Thank you for highlighting such an important place and time in our history.
Lt. Col. Matthew Milburn, USMC.
Fleet Post Office, Pacific Region.
