Let teachers focus on

missed lessons, not SOLs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

School systems across the nation will have to figure out how to cover the material for time missed in 2020 and also keep up with the 2020-21 curriculum. Starting early and extending the school day will be considered. It’s not a given that starting early will be a safe option.

It was pretty much a no-brainer when the Virginia Department of Education cancelled the 2020 Standards of Learning tests. So here’s what VDOE can do for 2021: Cancel them again. Teachers spend weeks of instructional time preparing for these tests. The extra time to simply teach the curriculum would make it much easier to catch up.

John Ashauer.

Richmond.

