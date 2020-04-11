Sorting out confusion
of state tax deadline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There has been a lot of confusion about deadlines for filing and paying Virginia’s state individual income tax. Here are the facts:
• Normally, tax payments are due to the state by May 1. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Ralph Northam has extended that deadline to June 1.
• Everybody automatically gets an extension until Nov. 1 to file a state tax return. You do not even have to ask.
• This year, all late penalties will be waived, provided you pay at least 90% of what you owe.
• Virginia law prevents the Department of Taxation from waiving interest. The governor is proposing to change this law when the General Assembly returns on April 22 — to waive interest until June 1.
The budget would collapse if the state extended the due date until July 15 and negatively impact every local government in Virginia.
The state still has less than three months left in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30. All state services have to be paid for during this time, when about $2.1 billion in tax payments are due. All discretionary spending has been cut.
Because the state Constitution requires the budget to be balanced, the only option would be to cut every state service by 40% or more, from health care to first responders to public schools. It would mean dramatic layoffs of state and local workers, leaving a lot fewer people to execute the COVID-19 response.
Borrowing money to cover this shortfall does not erase the deficit. And, the General Assembly cannot override it. The federal government’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, so they do not have this issue. And we all know they do not have to balance the budget.
The Nov. 1 automatic filing extension means you do not have to file your state tax forms before you file your federal return. The reverse also is true.
We are balancing the needs of many stakeholders while trying to lessen the burden on taxpayers. That’s the right approach during a crisis.
Aubrey L. Layne Jr.
Secretary of Finance,
Commonwealth of Virginia.
