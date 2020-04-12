Are we putting too much
faith in modeling future?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mark Twain once said, "It is difficult to make predictions, particularly about the future." That was true of soothsayers in ancient times and apparently it's true of modern-day modelers. A recent news story from The Associated Press said this: "All models are wrong. Some models are less wrong than others — and those are the models the public officials rely on." The article went on to say we just have to accept that. But, we can't. Our economy nearly has been destroyed and millions of lives upended by models that might have grossly overstated the case. Now we are told to accept global climate models that predict gloom and doom 100 years out. They, too, want to upend our lives. We, along with our public officials, must demand better. Too much is at stake.
Frank Jandrowitz.
Locust Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Imagine trying to predict the route of a ship based on the first three feet of travel and what other ships have done in the past.
The modelers of the virus had so very little data and such a huge field variables, that it is no wonder their guesstimates were and are, little to do with reality and must default to the worst case scenario.
"too much faith"
In a word - yes. And not enough faith in a free / independent electorate to assess the situation and make an informed decision RE risks and rewards.
IF you want to see us become more like Venezuela (and yes, sadly there are many who would LOVE to see this happen) then by all means keep businesses closed and consumers / employees locked down until June 1st.
These are garbage numbers thrown out by "experts" and seized upon by elitists in order to assume controls / authority that was never intended by our founders... and flout the constitution to boot.
Stop the madness now - and let reason prevail. Before it's too late.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.