Are we putting too much

faith in modeling future?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Mark Twain once said, "It is difficult to make predictions, particularly about the future." That was true of soothsayers in ancient times and apparently it's true of modern-day modelers. A recent news story from The Associated Press said this: "All models are wrong. Some models are less wrong than others — and those are the models the public officials rely on." The article went on to say we just have to accept that. But, we can't. Our economy nearly has been destroyed and millions of lives upended by models that might have grossly overstated the case. Now we are told to accept global climate models that predict gloom and doom 100 years out. They, too, want to upend our lives. We, along with our public officials, must demand better. Too much is at stake.

Frank Jandrowitz.

Locust Grove.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email