Lessons from pandemic

apply to climate crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest Daniel Corso’s letter in which he finds three parts of the pandemic that he sees as good (“Some good has come from virus pandemic”):

• Reinforcing the need to be considerate to each other;

• Reinforcing our reliance on God; and

• Reinforcing the need for hand-washing and other ways of preventing microbe transmission.

These lessons, while fine, should not have required the tens of thousands of lives we are paying for them. I also see additional lessons, which can be applied to other future disasters, such as climate change:

• Health workers are not the only heroes of the pandemic. Scientists warned us of the disaster and told us how to fix it. We needed to listen sooner.

• Some things are too big to stop after they hit fourth gear; it is essential to start dealing with them when they are still in first gear.

• Being considerate is not enough. We must love one another, even those who don’t love us back. Solidarity is the only thing that viruses and climate change are afraid of. If someone who is sick has to work because there is no sick leave, the virus will spread. If someone loses his or her job because of social distancing requirements, that person must be given financial support for the service he or she provided to the greater good. If climate solutions leave coal miners unemployed or low-income families suffering financially from rising energy prices, they must be supported.

When we are considerate as individuals, it is moral behavior. Some challenges are so big that our national policy must also reflect values of fairness and love. The pandemic and climate change both fit that description.

Laurel Snode.

Chester.

