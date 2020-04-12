Medical practice finds

way to bridge COVID-19 gap

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At our medical clinic, our secretary had to stop working with us because she had to stay home with her children due to the pandemic. To deal with that unforeseen complication, we considered various options, including hiring a new permanent secretary, hiring a temporary secretary from a private company, etc.

We decided to hire two college students as temporary, part-time secretaries. These students came home from college because of the pandemic. Although they still have a full online course load, they have some extra time due to the decrease in extracurricular activities. They have proved to be quite bright, enthusiastic, capable and appreciative of the opportunity to earn some extra money and get some experience in a private practice medical setting. One of the students is majoring in computer science and math and, when she has had the time, has joined us for some of our brain research work.

And our previous full-time secretary was pleased to learn that, when the restrictions are lifted and the college students get back to their normal routine, she can come back and reclaim her job.

David E. Ross, M.D.

Director, Virginia Institute of Neuropsychiatry.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email