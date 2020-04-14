Care of most vulnerable

should be a top priority

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In this time of fear and uncertainty, we are in need of feeling a sense of stability and security now more than ever. No matter how much we might disagree over rudimentary issues, there should be a baseline of kindness and security of other humans that we as a population should follow.

With all this free time on my hands, I wonder now more than ever about what others are going through. One of the most pressing questions on my mind is how much of a personal responsibility is it to help others at a time like this? I find my answer in a saying from the Prophet Muhammad, who stated; “None among you is a true believer unless he loves for others what he loves for himself.”

We should be concerned for those who worry not only about being exposed to the virus but also about not being able to provide for their families. We should be concerned about those who do not know where their next meal will come from or might face different types of abuse in a place that is apparently “home.”

If nothing else, one of the most important lessons to be learned during this situation is that we are connected in more ways than we realize. Even our simplest actions can have profound effects on those around us. At the end of the day, no matter what our personal and political views are, it is our responsibility to care for those who are most vulnerable.

Mnahil Khan.

Bristow.

