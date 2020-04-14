...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...
JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO
COUNTIES
JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND
WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.
...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...THE
FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS
* UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 02:54 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.3 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 10.0 FEET BY &
AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE
THURSDAY MORNING.
* AT 11.0 FEET...WATER IS ENTERING DOCK STREET.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 10.0 FEET ON
NOV 17 2018.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ms Bridges, in theory you are correct. The problem would be to get those who are not employed to the states and areas where those crops are produced. Itinerant farm workers traditionally have moved from state to state, always going to where the work was. But how do we take workers from Richmond or Cincinnati and other places to Florida and Texas?
This pandemic in time may indeed threaten and even disrupt our food supply. Desperate times call for desperate measures. How about using Mexicans and other such workers to do what they are very good at. Fences can be taken down too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.