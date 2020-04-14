Could farms employ those

who lost jobs to pick crops?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems that the seasonal agricultural workers from Mexico and Central America cannot get work visas to enter the U.S. Perhaps the thousands of people who are unemployed now could work at harvesting the crops on large farms. It will be a shame if food rots in the fields.

MaryBeth Bridges.

Doswell.

