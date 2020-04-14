Donate stimulus money

to those in need

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We need to stand shoulder to shoulder in this fight against COVID-19 and its financial impact.

We soon will receive payments from the federal government to help offset lost income, etc., from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. For those who have lost a job, own a business or have otherwise been economically impacted, this money will be a help. But it might not help cover all needs.

Those of us who still are employed or who are retired and aren’t being financially impacted by COVID-19 should take this opportunity to step up and help those who are in need. If you do not need the federal money that is coming your way, donate it to those who do or will need it.

There are many established, trustworthy charities that can get donations to people in need, such as Lutheran Family Services, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, or local food banks. Or contact your place of worship and ask someone there for advice. There are many other organizations that have a backlog of needs and not enough money to fulfill them.

Fred and Mary Sievers.

Richmond.

