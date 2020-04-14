Donate stimulus money
to those in need
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We need to stand shoulder to shoulder in this fight against COVID-19 and its financial impact.
We soon will receive payments from the federal government to help offset lost income, etc., from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. For those who have lost a job, own a business or have otherwise been economically impacted, this money will be a help. But it might not help cover all needs.
Those of us who still are employed or who are retired and aren’t being financially impacted by COVID-19 should take this opportunity to step up and help those who are in need. If you do not need the federal money that is coming your way, donate it to those who do or will need it.
There are many established, trustworthy charities that can get donations to people in need, such as Lutheran Family Services, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, or local food banks. Or contact your place of worship and ask someone there for advice. There are many other organizations that have a backlog of needs and not enough money to fulfill them.
Fred and Mary Sievers.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.