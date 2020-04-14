Freight trains vital link
in the supply chain
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past several weeks, I’ve seen my fellow Virginians come together — while remaining socially distant — to flatten the curve. One of the tools in our arsenal, one of the few constants we can rely on, is the logistics network that restocks our shelves and ensures that we have what we need to shelter in place. The people who make this happen, the front-line transportation workers, work tirelessly and put themselves at risk to keep us safe.
Enabling this massive undertaking is a web of interconnected trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is at the heart of this network — hauling 132.1 million tons of goods throughout Virginia every year.
With a CSX line running directly behind my home, I’m reminded of the efficiency and power of freight rail — often an unseen industry — all the more during this time. Each passing train means food and consumer goods like toilet paper will be hitting store shelves in Virginia. It means the movement of chemicals required for making medicines and keeping our water supply safe. It means that farmers in Virginia and across the nation will have the supplies they need for spring planting.
Virginia’s 10 railroads, and all those across the United States, are categorized as “critical infrastructure” — their employees working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.
Amid the uncertainty, there are positive stories to focus on — from the health care workers selflessly devoting themselves to fighting COVID-19 to the thousands across our state sewing masks in their homes to help out. Among these are the railroad men and women, and all transportation employees, putting themselves at risk to keep the trains running and goods moving to keep us stocked in troubled times.
Betsy Cantwell,
Communications Director for GoRail.
Alexandria.
