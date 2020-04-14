Trusty old sewing machine
continues to be of service
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I heard that Richmond hospitals were in need of face masks, I realized that making them was something I could easily do while practicing social distancing, and I have made and donated dozens of masks to my local hospital, family members, neighbors and friends.
As I sat and sewed, I began to realize how much I took my trusty sewing machine for granted. It has had a long and varied career and has never let me down. I have had this sewing machine in its own console since 1960, after its previous owner used it as a trade-in when she bought a newer machine. My brother, Thomas, worked at Sears and offered me the chance to purchase it at the trade-in price: $19.99. I jumped at the offer. His advice was to periodically oil all the metal parts that could be accessed by tilting the machine back in its console. He said it would provide years of service.
I have used the machine to make maternity clothes, clothing for my five children, furniture slipcovers and pinch-pleated draperies for four homes. In addition, I started a dressmaking business and sewed many dresses, suits, leather goods and even cheerleading outfits.
Curious about the history of my machine, I did a Google search and found out that my Kenmore Rotary Sewing Machine was made by Sears around 1942. Its first owner might have used it to make and repair clothing as well as blackout curtains during World War II. And now, here I am making face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
What jumps out at me is the quality of the machine, its mostly metal parts and the fact that it was made in the U.S. Its only rubber wheel wore down but I fixed it with an "O" ring. I am so proud to be its owner and hope to use it far into the future.
Barbara Gestwick.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.